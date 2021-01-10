Mark Warburton provides update on QPR’s January transfer plans

Mark Warburton has confirmed that he wants to bring three more new players into the Queens Park Rangers following the arrival of Charlie Austin and the impending loan of Jordy de Wijs.

The R’s currently sit in 20th in the Championship, with the club still reeling from the summer loss of the influential Ebere Eze despite being heavily compensated.

The arrivals of Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne haven’t been able to lift QPR up the table towards the play offs, in-fact they’ve sunk closer to the relegation battle as the duo have failed to fire.

Austin’s return to W12 is seen as a major coup even though he hasn’t had much game-time in recent months, but it’s set to please the fans who see him as a cult figure due to his goalscoring exploits in his first spell at the club.

The ultimate 2021 QPR quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What area are QPR based in? North London East London South London West London

And, another problem position is set to be addressed with the impending arrival of De Wijs from Hull.

Reports suggest that the 26-year-old will arrive on loan with a view to a permanent move, and QPR hope he will help stop the regular leaking of goals against them.

A midfielder and left-back are also on the agenda for Director of Football Les Ferdinand, with the club seeing a bid for Doncaster Rovers captain Ben Whiteman rejected – the 24-year-old reportedly wants to remain up north.

Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt and Charlton’s left-sided starlet Alfie Doughty have been linked this week and they would both fit in with QPR’s positional targets for the window.

And QPR boss Warburton has confirmed it’s set to be a busy window for his side as they look to climb up the table.

“We are very close on one or two more,” Warburton said following yesterday’s FA cup defeat to Fulham.

“We are very light and young in terms of squad. We saw young guys come on today so we need to add some experience and we are very close to doing that.

“We need to freshen up and have cover. A lot of the boys will play again Tuesday, then Saturday then the following Wednesday. I hope very much we can get three or four more names in this January.”

The Verdict

New signings always gets fans excited, and the arrival of Charlie Austin has definitely brought a feel-good factor back for QPR fans who have not been impressed by recent performances.

Warburton’s latest transfer comments will also be celebrated as he looks to add competition to positions that have been a real issue this season, but as ever the club will face a battle with rivals for their targets.

With Austin being the focal point up-front, it’s hard to see QPR sticking around in a relegation battle for long, and with further additions to come, the second half of the season could be a good one for the Hoops.