Mark Warburton provides update on QPR man after injury scare

Ilias Chair is a doubt for Queens Park Rangers’ game with Rotherham in the week, although his injury isn’t thought to be serious.

The playmaker has established himself as a key player for Mark Warburton’s side this season, scoring eight goals and registering three assists so far this season.

One of those assists came in the 4-1 hammering over Sheffield Wednesday yesterday, but the afternoon ended badly for Chair after he was forced off following a challenge from Liam Palmer.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton gave a positive update on Chair’s fitness, who will be assessed for Tuesday’s fixture.

“It was a coming together and I think the studs went down the back of the ankle on the side of the Achilles. It was a sore one and I think it will be one of those; ice and elevate.”

The R’s will hope to continue their fine form when they take on the struggling Millers, with the success over Wednesday the fifth win in eight for QPR, who are now 11th in the Championship.

The verdict

It will have been a worry for QPR fans watching Chair limp off, but thankfully these comments from Warburton suggest it’s not a bad one.

The 23-year-old has been great to watch this season, and he was impressive against the Owls, so he will be desperate to stay in the XI for the midweek clash.

Of course, Warburton won’t take any risks, and if Chair does miss out it’s a chance for someone else to impress as QPR look to secure another three points.

