Mark Warburton provides QPR transfer update ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton is hopeful of adding another striker to his squad over the coming weeks.

The R’s have lost plenty of goal threat over the course of the summer, with Ebere Eze – the scorer of 14 goals last season – departing for Crystal Palace.

Jordan Hugill has also joined Norwich City on a permanent deal following an impressive loan spell in West London last term, whilst the club also lost Nahki Wells midway through last season.

Quiz: What club did QPR sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Mauricio Isla joined on loan from which club? Lazio Inter Milan Juventus Fiorentina

The club have brought in Lyndon Dykes from Livingston, but Warburton is still keen to add another striker to his squad as the 2020/21 campaign gets underway this weekend.

Via West London Sport, Warburton said: “You look at the squad and you’ve got Ebere going, Jordan, Nahki earlier. It’s all about goals and we’ve lost a lot of goals out of the team.

“So we’re looking for other attacking players to come in and supplement what we have.”

Warburton has previously revealed that the club won’t be spending big on new players despite the £15million sale of Eze to Palace, so it is likely that a loan player or free-agent will arrive at the club.

QPR face Nottingham Forest this afternoon, and the West London side will be keen to kick their season off on a positive note with a win over Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

The Verdict

QPR definitely need to add another striker to their squad in order to add firepower up top.

Eze scored 14 goals last season and Hugill scored 15, so straight away, there’s 29 goals and two key players to replace in the transfer window, which is obviously easily said than done.

Dykes scored a fair share of goals in the SPFL last term, but the addition of another striker to help him and provide cover for the Australian certainly wouldn’t go amiss.