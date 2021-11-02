Mark Warburton provides QPR team news update ahead of Cardiff City clash

Queens Park Rangers travel to a rejuvenated Cardiff City on Tuesday evening hoping that a win can fire them back into the play-off places.

Rangers will have been devastated to concede so late on in their 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest on Friday evening.

Lyndon Dykes’ first half additional time header looked to be the difference between the two teams before a hopeful volley from the boot of Jack Colback deflected off of Jimmy Dunne and past Seny Dieng in the final few minutes.

Mark Warburton gave an update on the fitness of two Rangers men when he spoke to West London Sport ahead of their trip to South Wales.

He said: “Sam (McCallum) could be out for a good few weeks, Jordy not so long.

“I hope with Jordy (De Wijs) it’s a low-grade injury, but neither player will play ahead of the international break next week. All I can say at the moment is that it will be at least a couple of weeks for Sam given the way he walked off the pitch. I am not a medical mind, but that is just from experience.

“I’ll be speaking with the doctor and finding out what the scans say.” he added.

QPR would have been licking their lips if Mick McCarthy was still in the dugout in the Welsh capital but caretaker boss Steve Morison oversaw an impressive comeback as the Bluebirds scored three goals in five minutes to rescue a point at Stoke City on Saturday.

The Verdict

Sam McCallum is a huge blow so soon after recovering from an injury sustained in the club’s cup victory over Everton. Osman Kakay and Chris Willock deputised in the left wing back role in that period and Rangers were able to cope in terms of their results. But the 21-year-old adds so much impetus down the left flank in attack and defence, he will be sorely missed.

Jordy De Wijs’ knock is also very frustrating, a key figure in QPR’s excellent opening few weeks of the campaign the Dutchman provides great cover to lighten the workload of Dunne, Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet. With or without the duo, Rangers have enough quality to trouble the Bluebirds and get back to winning ways.