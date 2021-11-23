Mark Warburton provides QPR team news ahead of Huddersfield Town match

QPR are set to take on Huddersfield Town in a crunch Championship clash in midweek and with the side eager to keep their spot in the play-off places, they’ll be desperate for a win.

The good news for the team then is that they could have several important players back in contention, with Mark Warburton telling West London Sport that Moses Odubajo, Andre Gray and Lyndon Dykes may all be available for the match.

Odubajo has been a first-team regular for the Hoops this season so far and has looked bright on the right for them, bagging two assists so far. He’s even capable of doing a job as a full-back, so his versatility is useful to the Championship outfit.

In attack, QPR had to rely mainly on Charlie Austin as the main striker in their last game against Luton. Although he produced the goods – he scored – Mark Warburton has often preferred Lyndon Dykes or Andre Gray to the former Southampton man.

Dykes has scored six goals so far this season and is therefore their joint top-scorer, while Gray has also bagged three in nine appearances so far.

The side then are not short in attack but fans of the club will be relieved to hear that they could have their three main central striking options back available again for the game against Huddersfield.

Speaking to West London Sport about the three players, he said: “We’ll have a medical meeting this morning, some will be close to coming back tomorrow in terms of being available for selection. We’ll look at Moses, Andre and Lyndon and see how these boys are and make a decision.”

Although they might not be rushed back for the game in midweek, it is positive to hear that they are certainly near to a return to the squad.

The Verdict

QPR have a wealth of solid attacking options and it is good for the club to have two of their other striking options back in contention soon. Dykes has proven he can be a threat at this level and Andre Gray has played even higher up the pyramid and can certainly bag goals in the Championship.

Although they might not feature against Huddersfield, it is positive news to hear they could soon be back from their injuries though. The same applies to Moses Odubajo, who has been another reliable face on the right for the Hoops.