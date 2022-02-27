Mark Warburton provides injury update on QPR man after Blackburn defeat

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has confirmed that Seny Dieng has picked up a muscle injury which will be assessed.

The R’s number one was forced off at half-time against Blackburn yesterday, with the score 0-0 when he was replaced. And, the Londoners went on to lose, with Reda Khadra scoring from a free-kick that David Marshall will feel he should’ve kept out.

Speaking to West London Sport after the game, Warburton explained how an injury forced him to replace Dieng, who could now be set for a spell out.

“Seny had a muscle injury and he was excellent in the first half but he got that injury and he wanted to carry on but unfortunately he couldn’t. He has been excellent, David. But it was a poor free-kick to give away. I think we have to be better.”

Marshall appears set to have a run in the team, with the Scotsman having initially impressed after joining from Derby County in the January window.

The defeat at Ewood Park means QPR sit fifth in the table.

The verdict

This is obviously not ideal for QPR as they are on a poor run right now so Warburton would want every player fit to play their part.

Despite that, Marshall has shown that he is a capable keeper at this level, even if he should’ve done a lot better today.

Ultimately though, injuries happen in football and it’s now down to the R’s to show that they have the squad to cope as they look to push for promotion to the Premier League, which is still very much a possibility.

