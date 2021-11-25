Mark Warburton provides important injury update ahead of QPR tie vs Derby

QPR have been without Moses Odubajo, Lyndon Dykes and Andre Gray for their last few games – and, after speaking to West London Sport, it looks like they may still be without the three of them for their next game against Derby.

All three players have been mainstays in the Hoops side this year, as they continue to battle for a play-off spot. The goals of the two strikers have helped fire the club to fourth in the Championship, while the work of Odubajo on the right can often be understated and he already has two assists this season.

It would be beneficial then for the side to have all three back in the mix for the club’s next clash against Derby. However, it looks like they may all still be sidelined for that fixture, meaning QPR will have to keep trying to get results without them.

Quiz: 30 questions about QPR’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Who did QPR sign Charlie Austin from on an initial loan deal earlier this year? West Brom Wolves Southampton Newcastle United

Odubajo appears to be the closest to fitness but, ideally, the Hoops would have all three back in the running for a start – especially considering Lyndon Dykes is their current top goalscorer.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case anytime soon and Warburton will have to find solutions elsewhere.

Speaking to West London Sport about the injuries, he said: “Moses is probably the closest at the moment, with Andre just behind him and Lyndon just behind Andre. Where they’re going to be in a number of days, I don’t know. I’m hoping I’m talking about a very short period of time.”

There is a boost then if they can have at least one of them in the fold for the tie against the Rams – however, it looks more likely that they may have to play one more Championship game at least without any of them.

The Verdict

QPR have now lost three key players and Mark Warburton will understandably be desperate to get them all back to full fitness soon. Charlie Austin hasn’t done too bad of a job upfront in the interim but Lyndon Dykes is their go-to attacker and Andre Gray is another valuable option, so they’ll want them back soon.

It looks like Odubajo could be set for a return soon, which is a positive bit of new for the Hoops’ fans but they’ll want all three to back in action. They could handle the Derby game without them but they’ll need to try and get them back beyond that.