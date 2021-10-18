Mark Warburton provides fresh update on injured QPR duo

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has revealed that he expects to have Lee Wallace and Sam Field back in the coming weeks.

The left-back hasn’t featured since August because of a hamstring complaint, whilst a knee injury means that Field is yet to play for the R’s this season.

Whilst the Londoners have coped reasonably well without the pair, with the team currently 8th in the table, it would no doubt be a boost for Warburton to welcome them back to the group as a busy period approaches.

And, speaking to West London Sport, the boss provided the latest on the players, as he explained why the update is positive but they wouldn’t be rushed back.

“They are both probably two to three weeks away. Lee is probably a little bit sooner. Sam Field will play some B-team games in the next 10 days to get some minutes under his belt and they will both be two very welcome additions.”

Warburton’s men were beaten 4-1 by Fulham last time out, and they are back in action on Tuesday when they host Blackburn Rovers.

The verdict

This is good news for QPR as Wallace and Field will both beef up the squad and they will have a big role to play in what is a very busy period.

Yet, Warburton’s right to not risk the players, and there’s no point taking risks when you consider the number of games that are left to be played.

So, they will have to be patient in the next few weeks but Wallace and Field are closing in on a return and they will help this R’s squad that are going to need help if they are to sustain a play-off push.

