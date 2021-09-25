Mark Warburton offers update on QPR duo after injury concerns against West Brom

QPR manager Mark Warburton says midfielder Stefan Johansen and defender Jordy De Wijs will both need to be assessed after suffering injuries in Friday’s defeat at West Brom.

As Warburton saw his side slip to a third consecutive defeat in the league, both Johansen and De Wijs were forced off during the game with worrying blows.

Now it seems as though the full extent of those injuries has yet to fully become clear, meaning QPR could now face a nervous wait for news on the pair’s availability moving forward.

Providing an update on Johansen and De Wijs after the game, Warburton was quoted by West London Sport as saying: “Stef we’ll have to assess in the morning and the same with Jordy.”

It seems Warburton believes that the busy fixture schedule is not helping his side when it comes to the fitness issues they are having to deal with, as he added: “We’re placing such a demand on players and they will break. You’re asking athletes to deal with demands their bodies can’t take.

“We played two away games in a few days and lost Lee Wallace. Sam McCallum – as fit as you like, played 41 games for Coventry last season – out with a hamstring injury.

“You look at all the injuries in the league. It’s walking wounded all the time. There has to be at least a debate about what we’re going to do here.”

Following that defeat to West Brom, QPR are currently eighth in the Championship table, and are next in action when they host Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

This will surely be a concern for those of a QPR persuasion.

Johansen and De Wijs are both important players for them, so they are not are pair they are going to want to be without for any significant length of time.

As a result, this could be a few key days for QPR, given they have already lost a handful of players to injury, and losing many more could give Warburton some big selection problems.

The point that the QPR boss makes about the demand of the fixture list on players also feels valid, with games being played so regularly with little time to recover, but worryingly for him and many others, that doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon.