Mark Warburton offers QPR team news update ahead of Bristol City match

QPR boss Mark Warburton has issued an injury update ahead of tonight’s game with Bristol City.

Ilias Chair will need to be assessed ahead of the trip to Bristol this evening. The right sided attacker is still a doubt going into this match.

“He took a kick and we’ve got to see if the bruising calms down and he responds to treatment,” said Warburton, via QPR’s website.

“He’s robust and has a good playing record. Hopefully he’ll be available but we have to wait and see.”

Albert Adomah is also pushing for a starting position, following his substitute appearance last time out. Warburton is also hoping to have Lee Wallace available after he returned to the team against Bournemouth.

Andre Dozzell will be serving a one-match suspension after he received a red card last Monday.

“If Albert would have started on Monday, he wouldn’t have made Bristol City,” Warburton continued.

“We also got 65 minutes out of Lee Wallace, which was really pleasing.

“As I always say, we’ve got to look after the players but hopefully Albert can now be available for Thursday.”

QPR find themselves just outside the playoff places, in seventh. However, the Hoops do have games in hand on both Huddersfield, in sixth, and Middlesbrough, in fifth, while only being three and four points behind respectively.

Following the trip to Bristol tonight, QPR start 2022 with a visit to Birmingham City, who are currently 17th. Tonight’s opponents, Bristol City, are 18th.

QPR lost their last two fixtures, at home to Stoke City and away to Derby County.

The Verdict

It’s encouraging that QPR will be getting some players back from injury going into the New Year.

Warburton is saying the right things when it comes to managing the players’ game time and fitness levels.

That they are easing players back into things gently is encouraging for their long-term health, which can only be good for the team.

Rushing back into things only risks further injury, which could be disastrous for their season.