Mark Warburton offers encouraging QPR transfer update as window approaches its close

QPR manager Mark Warburton says he is hopeful the club will make two more signings before the transfer window closes later this month.

The London club have already made six signings in the current market, with George Thomas, Luke Amos, Lyndon Dykes, Rob Dickie, Tom Carroll and Macauley Bonne all making the move to The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium so far this summer.

Albert Adomah is expected to make it seven, with the winger reportedly set to undergo a medical on Monday after his release from Nottingham Forest, and it seems Warburton is hopeful his club’s business does not stop there.

Speaking about his side’s outstanding transfer business following their 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon, Warburton told West London Sport: “There’s a couple more to come, hopefully.

“Hopefully the next 24-48 hours will be interesting for us. If we can get one or two more over the line that would be really beneficial.”

Indeed, it seems Warburton feels his side could still do with some extra options before the window closes, as he went on to add: “We need depth because soon we’ll be playing a game a week. All squads will face demands and challenges unlike in any other season.”

While clubs in England must complete signings from abroad before Monday evening, the window for domestic transfers does not close until the 16th October, meaning they will still to be able to add to their squad even if they do not get all there deals done in the next day or so.

As things stand, Warburton’s side are currently 13th in the Championship table, with four points from their opening four games following Saturday’s stalemate at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

This does look promising for QPR.

It certainly seems as though Warburton is expecting to add to his side before the window closes, and with the heavy schedule that is on the horizon after the international break, it will be important that they get that strength in depth in their side.

You do have to credit the board for backing Warburton in this window, and it means the pressure is now on the QPR boss to get a return on that investment with results on the pitch.