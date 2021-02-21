Mark Warburton offers emphatic verdict on QPR individual

QPR manager Mark Warburton says that Charlie Austin is desperate to prove people wrong during his loan spell with the club, where he claims the striker is loving life.

Austin previously scored 48 goals in 89 appearances for QPR between 2013 and 2016, and returned to the club on loan from West Brom back in the January transfer window.

Since his move back to the Hoops, Austin has scored three goals in seven appearances for Rangers, which has coincided with a run of form has seen the club leap up to the table.

Now it seems as though Warburton believes that the return of Austin has played a big part in that, and is clearly pleased with what he is seeing from the experienced striker.

Speaking about Austin’s performances since his return to QPR, Warburton was quoted by London News Online as saying: “He enjoys scoring goals, full stop. He loves the club at QPR, it means a lot to him, he’s desperate to prove a lot of people wrong. He’s only 31 years of age and there’s a lot of good football left in Charlie Austin.

“He talks on the pitch, he talks off the pitch, and people listen. Charlie’s come in, and the players are listening and they are responding, and they are getting their rewards now which is all-important.”

Did these 15 former QPR players leave the club for a higher or lower fee than they joined for?

1 of 15 Did Ryan Manning leave QPR for a higher or lower fee than what he arrived for? Higher Lower

QPR are currently 13th in the Championship table, ten points off both the play-off places and relegation zone, ahead of their trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Wednesday night.

The Verdict

It certainly seems as though Austin has made a big impact at QPR, and not just with his own performances.

Obviously the problems he causes for opposition defences and goals he scores for QPR are a big boost, and will certainly help them between now and the end of the season.

However, the experience and leadership he seems to providing also looks as though it could be crucial for Rangers over the next few months, highlighting just how important he is to them.

Indeed, with that in mind, you could certainly understand it if QPR were to look for ways to make sure that Austin can stay with the club beyond the end of the current campaign.