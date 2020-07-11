Mark Warburton offers brutal assessment of ‘boyish’ QPR after Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Mark Warburton has ripped into his Queens Park Rangers side after their 3-0 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.

Today’s defeat was QPR’s fifth since the restart – they remain winless since the return of Championship football. They hosted a Wednesday side who’ve been in the midst of controversy recently, though it was the Owls who claimed a much-needed win in the bottom-half of the Championship.

Speaking to the QPR media team after the game, Warburton didn’t hold back in letting his feelings of disappointment be known:

“There’s a lot of quiet individuals up there. A manager or coach will always, always defend his team – but not today. Can’t defend that. We were way below our desired level. We’re a young team, and we looked like a group of boys against a team of men today.

Can you get 100% on this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Joe Lumley 1 13 25 32

“We started off okay – gave away a soft, stupid free-kick, poor reaction, and I just felt that from that moment on we were treading water a bit. Totally unacceptable. There was too many people who didn’t contribute. We gave the ball away too easily. We didn’t win our duels.

“I don’t think we had a shot in 90-minutes, and now here’s a team that create more chances and scores more goals than most – I’ll always defend the team, it’s the right thing to do…when it’s the right thing to do.”

QPR are a very young team. Warburton was initially challenged with bringing about the next generation of R’s, but as the season’s drawn towards its end, that youthfulness seems to be at the heart of QPR’s problems.

They lacked experience today, without Jordan Hugill in the side and Lee Wallace sidelined too. QPR sit a relatively comfortable eight points above Hull City in 22nd, and with three games of the season remaining – relegation seems a far-fetched outcome then.

The verdict

QPR fans have slowly been losing patience with Warburton. His side had experienced their best form of the season before the break, but since the restart, they’ve been looking like the QPR of old.

Warburton often defends his players, so it’s surprising to hear him speak about his team like that. But QPR were truly woeful today, making a bad Sheffield Wednesday team look like promotion chasers.