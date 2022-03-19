Mark Warburton offers blunt response to QPR player development

QPR boss Mark Warburton has outlined how the club have made it clear to Scotland that Lyndon Dykes will be unable to play in the upcoming international break despite his call-up to the squad.

Steve Clarke will lead Scotland into a friendly fixtures with Poland and Austria/Wales in the upcoming international break and has surprisingly named Dykes in his squad.

The surprise emerges because Dykes hasn’t featured in any of QPR’s last six games due to a hamstring injury.

Warburton is not expecting to call on him in tomorrow’s clash with Peterborough United, with his return expected to be on the other side of March’s international break.

As per West London Sport, the QPR boss has offered a blunt reaction to the news of Dykes’ call-up, insisting that the R’s have been particularly clear with the striker’s availability.

He said: “From our point of view our medical team have been outstanding and have made it very clear to Scotland where we are with Lyndon Dykes.”

The 26-year-old has continued to be a regular source of goals for Warburton this season in the Championship, building on the 12 he got last year for the R’s.

So far, in 25 Championship appearances this season, Dykes has scored eight times and registered a further two assists.

The Verdict

It’s a weird decision for Clarke to include Dykes in his Scotland squad when it’s quite apparent that he can’t play.

Whether they’ve included him to just be a part of the group and link-up with his teammates is a possibility, but even then, it’s not exactly a standard tactic.

Warburton will want Dykes resting up and getting ready for the run-in from April onwards, with QPR having plenty to play for in the race for the play-offs.

