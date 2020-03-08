Mark Warburton makes surprising admission after QPR victory

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has stated that he could have made seven changes at half-time after an awful first 45 minutes from his side in the victory over Preston North End.

The R’s went in at the break a goal down, but turned around the game in the second-half with some magnificent football contributing to an excellent comeback.

Grant Hall equalised, before QPR suffered a potentially major setback when Geoff Cameron was shown a red card.

However, it only spurred on the ten men and goals from Ryan Manning and Eberechi Eze ensured that the three points went back to West London.

Warburton has expressed his delight in the reaction his players gave in the second-half after what had been a poor display in the first 45.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton said: “We made two changes and we could have made seven. It’s tough on Pughy and Dom Ball, who have been outstanding. But we came out in the second half and you saw the result. What a reaction from the players. What a response.”

The verdict

It’s a great win for QPR, and winning away at a side in the top six is something that they can take a lot of heart from.

They’re now just six points off the play-offs and it seems as though Warburton has improved the team all around the pitch with the youngsters starting to shine once again.

Considering the team’s budget and the horror run that they endured just over a month ago, it is promising signs for the R’s that they are building ahead of the next campaign.

The changes at half-time in the game at Preston is something a lot of manager’s fear doing but Warburton showed his leadership and decision-making qualities on Saturday.