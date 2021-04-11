Mark Warburton makes Sheffield Wednesday relegation claim after handing Owls a significant setback

QPR manager Mark Warburton has backed Sheffield Wednesday to pull off what would be a great escape and avoid relegation from the Championship this season.

Warburton saw his QPR side plunge Wednesday further into trouble at the bottom of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, thrashing the Owls 4-1 at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

That result has left Wednesday seven points from safety in the battle to avoid relegation from the Championship, with just six games of their season left to play.

But despite the perilous position they find themselves in, it seems Warburton believes the Yorkshire club still have what it takes to ensure they are playing Championship football next season, having been impressed by the impact of Darren Moore since his appointment at Hillsborough earlier this year.

Speaking about Wednesday after his side’s victory, Warburton was quoted by The Sheffield Star as saying: “You look at the squad… We prepared really well for this game, because we knew the threat Wednesday posed. Of course they’re fighting for their lives.

"Darren has come in and done a great job to galvanise it, but you look at Bannan, Reach, Hutchinson, Windass, Rhodes, and the physicality at the back – they're a really good team. "But this league is so demanding, and if you have a bad run and can't get out of it, you'll find yourself in a really difficult position." Assessing the Owls' chances of survival, Warburton went on to add: "There's never ever an easy game… This league is relentless. "I've got a lot of respect for Sheffield Wednesday, and I know Darren will galvanise them, so I think they have got enough – I think it's going to be very, very tight come the last game of the season. I've seen enough to know they're a good team." Next up for the Owls in their battle against relegation is the visit of promotion hopefuls Swansea City to Hillsborough on Tuesday night. The Verdict I'm afraid I'm not quite sure I agree with Warburton here. There is no doubt that Wednesday have plenty of quality in their side, you only have to look at their 5-0 demolition of Cardiff last weekend to see that. However, seven points is a big deficit to overhaul in six games, and it feels to me like the Owls may have left themselves with just a bit too much to do. That being said, looking at their remaining fixtures, it does seem as though there may be a few opportunities for them between now and the end of the season against sides who have nothing to play for or are still battling relegation themselves, meaning while it may be unlikely, it is certainly not impossible.