Mark Warburton makes QPR transfer admission after Leeds and West Ham interest in swoop

QPR boss Mark Warburton is expecting future transfer interest in centre-back Rob Dickie, who has drawn links to Premier League clubs, including Leeds United and West Ham United, in the past.

The 26-year-old has been a key figure for the R’s since joining from Oxford United in the summer of 2020 but was ruled out for the season earlier this month due to a hamstring injury.

Dickie still has two years left on his contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium but, speaking to West London Sport, Warburton has predicted that there will be interest from other clubs soon.

On the topic of the central defender, the R’s boss said: “People talk about good characters and it can be taken lightly, with a pinch of salt.

“But he’s a really solid character. He cares about the game, cares passionately about the team doing well and his own development.

“His ball-playing skills and decision-making are key; when to take it, when to take the extra touch and not get caught.

“At Bournemouth away earlier in the season he made a mistake doing that and you have to learn from those type of mistakes and I think he has.

“I see a young player developing who will undoubtedly attract interest because he has the physicality and technical ability, works on the weaknesses in his game, and is just a really solid character.”

The Athletic reported ahead of the January transfer window that a host of Premier League clubs were interested in the defender, including Burnley, Leeds, Southampton, West Ham, and Wolves.

The Verdict

The R’s centre-back has been linked with a Premier League move this season and Warburton is usually pretty open in his conversations with the media, so it is no surprise to see him predicting transfer interest in the defender.

Whether that attention will turn into action this summer remains to be seen – though his hamstring injury may just put off any interested Premier League teams for the time being.

Dickie joined from Oxford for a reported £1.8 million in the summer of 2020 but given he’s considered by many as one of the best centre-backs in the Championship and is under contract for a further two years, it is likely to take a much, much higher offer to prize him away this summer.

While his exit would be a blow if it came in the upcoming window, you have to think the R’s would be very well compensated and make a real profit.

Are these 12 QPR facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 QPR's first game of the season was a home game Real Fake