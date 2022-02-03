Mark Warburton makes Premier League claim regarding QPR

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has admitted he’s expecting there to be interest from the Premier League in some of his most valuable assets at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the summer, speaking candidly to West London Sport.

The R’s have managed to pick up from where they left off in the second half of last term, almost immediately establishing themselves as top-six contenders and managing to retain their place in the play-offs for the majority of the 2021/22 campaign thus far.

A couple of players in particular have been the subject of transfer interest over the past year, with Rob Dickie and Seny Dieng both being linked with moves away from the English capital in the summer.

Premier League clubs Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers were both reported to be interested in a move for Dickie back in August, with Dieng also being the subject of interest from elsewhere during the same month as he was tipped to be Aaron Ramsale’s replacement at Sheffield United.

Consistent performances from the R’s this term have likely intensified interest in some of their key assets – and although there is still three months of the current season left to play – manager Warburton is already bracing himself for the summer.

The 59-year-old did add that he hoped they would be plying their trade in the top flight, not with other teams, but with the current second-tier outfit.

Speaking on West London Sport’s YouTube channel, he said: “The boys have done really, really well and I’ve no doubt we’ve got a number of players who will play in the Premier League – hopefully with QPR.

“But I keep reading that eight clubs are in for player X and five clubs are in for player Y. These rumours emanate from agents, they emanate from some media guys trying to get some content.

“In general, I don’t think there’s been that money from the Premier League to really go and spend on domestic players. I think they’ve been looking at the big-hitting targets at 35, 40 or 50 million – the Newcastle and Man City-type targets.

“In general, no there hasn’t been that enquiry but I think the summer will be far busier and I hope very much that we can achieve our goals and those boys play Premier League football with QPR.”

The Verdict:

Promotion may be a requirement if they want to retain some of their key assets, although the fact they have tied Dickie, Dieng and Lyndon Dykes down to long-term deals should be commended and that will allow them to hold out for big fees.

Dickie and Dykes signed four-year deals on their arrival in the English capital back in the summer of 2020, whilst shot-stopper Dieng signed a new contract that same year with his deal also not running out for another two years.

So the R’s are in a win-win situation here. If they get promoted, they will have a great chance of keeping some of their best assets and may even persuade them to extend their stays for even longer.

But if they fail to win a spot in the top flight and other teams come knocking, they can generate a sizeable sum of money with each sale that can then be injected back into the first-team squad, setting themselves up well for another crack at winning promotion.

In fairness, there are a couple of other players that deserve a mention for their contributions this season, especially Chris Willock who has continued to be a real threat in Ilias Chair’s absence with the latter participating at the African Cup of Nations before their exit to Egypt.