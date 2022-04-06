Mark Warburton makes honest play-off claim after QPR’s defeat to Sheffield United

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has admitted that he still believes that his side can seal a place in the play-offs at the end of the season despite the nature of their recent results in the Championship.

The R’s have experienced a woeful run of form in the second-tier which has led to them slipping down the league standings.

After losing four of their previous five games, QPR would have been hoping to secure a much-needed victory in their showdown with Sheffield United last night.

However, the Blades managed to seal all three points in front of their fans at Bramall Lane thanks to a strike from Oliver Norwood in the first-half of this fixture.

Currently three points adrift of the play-off places, QPR know that they will now need to accumulate as many points as possible from their remaining six league matches if they are to have any chance of extending their season past the 46 game mark.

After his side’s latest defeat, Warburton offered an honest assessment on the current situation that QPR find themselves in.

Speaking to West London Sport about whether there is still a belief at the club that they can get back into the top-six, the QPR boss said: “Of course there is.

“If I thought for one second there wasn’t then you’ve got to put your hand up and say so.”

Warburton later added: “All you can do is stick together and play.

“You go to Preston and Huddersfield and have Derby at home – and we’ve got to go and play.

“We [the play-off contenders] have got to play each other.

“We still have to play Sheffield United at home.

“We’ve still got to play Huddersfield away and we know what we have to do.

“We’ve got six massive games left and it’s about staying together and maintaining belief, because teams will drop points.”

The Verdict

Whereas it would be naive to rule out QPR’s chances of securing a play-off place at this stage of the season, it is abundantly clear that they need to step up their performance levels in the Championship.

In the last 10 league games, only Peterborough United have registered a worse return in terms of points (six) than QPR (seven).

In desperate need of a morale-boosting victory, the R’s are set to take on Preston North End this weekend.

Providing that the likes of Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes and Andre Gray are able to provide the attacking creativity that has been missing in recent times, Warburton’s side could potentially secure a positive result at Deepdale.