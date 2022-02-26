Mark Warburton makes honest admission after QPR’s defeat at Blackburn

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has admitted that he got it wrong as his side lost 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

The R’s had struggled up until a dramatic win over Blackpool, where they scored a later winner with ten men. However, the Londoners couldn’t build on that at Ewood Park, with Warburton’s side surprisingly flat as they fell to defeat.

And, speaking to West London Sport, the former Glasgow Rangers chief acknowledged that he had made mistakes with the team he selected for the game after keeping faith with the majority that got the points in the week.

“I think we lack a bit of energy today. We looked leggy. I said to the players it was my fault – I should have maybe freshened it up, but we trained well and the boys had a good camaraderie after Wednesday night.

“We knew Blackburn would come out and press high and we had to match them and I don’t think we did that. In the first half-hour we put about three passes together and let’s be honest they could have scored from one-on-ones due to our errors.”

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from Warburton, so whilst the fans will be upset at how the game went today, they should appreciate the honesty.

You can understand his reasoning for sticking with the same XI but it clearly didn’t work as the R’s just couldn’t get going against a Blackburn side that did play well.

Now, it’s about bouncing back next week because there’s still a lot of football to be played and QPR are still firmly in the hunt for promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.