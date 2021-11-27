Mark Warburton makes exciting prediction about QPR ace

QPR manager Mark Warburton believes Luke Amos is making the first steps towards fulfilling his early career promise.

This comes after the Amos came off the bench in midweek to score the winner past Huddersfield in what was a huge moment for the 24-year-old.

Amos had been sidelined for a year with a knee injury and has slowly been making his comeback and the winner serves as a reminder to the quality the midfielder possesses.

This has led to Mark Warburton praising the former Spurs midfielder, saying his winner could be the start of Amos fulfilling his potential. He told West London Sport: “The other night for him to get his goal was outstanding. It was one of those great moments in football.

“When we were at (Glasgow) Rangers and preparing for a cup final and needed a game but couldn’t get an opponent, so we went down to Spurs who very kindly played a B team against us,” he said.

“In that team was a 16 or 17 year-old Luke Amos and he ran the show. He was outstanding.”

It’s not just his ability that has caught Warburton’s eye, but his professionalism too: “His body fat is the lowest in the club and to come back from that injury and maintain that level of professionalism in everything he does speaks volumes about him.

“He is where he is now, and sees that competition for places from the other midfielders we have at the club and is thriving on that.”

The Verdict

Amos is quite clearly a talented player but the injuries he’s suffered have only held him back.

Now he’s back, everyone is hoping that he can get going again after a year out of the side. You can see his impact on the team in the cameos he’s having, and scoring the winner against Huddersfield will give Amos the confidence he needs to make that next step following his return from injury.

Not only that, but his return to full fitness adds more quality and competition in a very talented QPR midfield.

