Mark Warburton makes “dangerous” Sheffield United claim

Mark Warburton has issued his verdict on Sheffield United’s play-off chances.

The QPR boss has claimed that Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be a threat to any opposition should they earn a top six finish.

The Blades took a giant step towards earning a play-off place with Friday night’s 3-1 victory over Warburton’s side.

Despite a 31st minute Charlie Austin strike for the hosts, United were able to come back in the second half to take a precious three points back to Bramall Lane.

That has put United five points clear of 7th place Middlesbrough in the Championship table, with Boro only having two games left to play.

Warburton has insisted that Heckingbottom’s side look dangerous and that they could yet earn promotion to the Premier League.

“They have a very strong squad, really strong,” said the 59-year old, via Yorkshire Live.

“Credit to Paul, to Stuart and Jack and the guys for the job that they have done. There’s no doubt about the quality of that squad.

“Look at them bringing on Conor Hourihane in the last minute.

“A very strong squad and there is a lot of experience in there if you look around and see the likes of Chris Basham.

“Don’t forget there was no George Baldock, no Billy Sharp, McGoldrick, Brewster, McBurnie. I hope I am not saying this in too envious a voice.

“Far from it, they have a deep squad, they have got Premier League experience. They look dangerous and have a passionate fanbase.

“They will be right up there. Blackburn and Middlesbrough will be pushing very hard and it’s exciting, the Championship always is.”

The defeat saw an end to Warburton’s time in charge of QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with Rangers travelling to Swansea City for the last game of the season.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Warburton is leaving the club following the expiration of his contract at the end of the campaign.

His side are currently 11th in the table going into May 7’s final game.

The Verdict

It’s a disappointing end to life for Warburton at QPR, but Sheffield United showed they aren’t giving up this play-off place without a fight.

It has been an extremely close Championship season and it is likely a place in the top six will be fought over until the very end.

Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough can still reel in Sheffield United, but QPR cannot.

It was all looking so good for Rangers a few months ago, but it has all fallen apart for Warburton as he prepares to depart the club after three years in charge.