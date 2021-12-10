Mark Warburton makes claim about defender’s future ahead of QPR’s clash with Sheffield United

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has admitted that he is open to the possibility of bolstering his options at centre-back in the January transfer window and thus is currently unwilling to bring Conor Masterson back to the club.

Masterson was loaned out by the Hoops in the summer transfer window and has gone on to feature regularly for Cambridge United in League One.

Since making this particular switch, the 23-year-old has played 16 games for the U’s in the third-tier whilst he has also represented the club in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

With his current deal at the Abbey Stadium set to expire next month, Masterson recently revealed that he is keen to extend his stay.

However, an agreement between QPR and Cambridge has yet to be finalised and thus the defender is currently on course to return to the Championship side.

The Hoops will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Stoke City when they face Sheffield United on Monday.

Ahead of this particular clash, Warburton has revealed his stance regarding Masterson’s immediate future.

Speaking to West London Sport about the defender, the QPR boss said: “Conor’s is a really good loan so far.

“He’s playing week in, week out, and getting good experience.

“It’s great development for a young defender.

“Now, if QPR are in a good position and want to push, do we want a young defender and take him away from a good loan, or do we want to look at it and say that we may need to go in the market in January and get someone experienced to come in and add another level of quality to us?

“Are we just going to fill gaps or are we looking to push on?

“I think enormously of Conor, so that’s nothing derogatory in any shape or form.

“But a young defender has gone out on a perfect loan and is doing really well.

“I’m delighted to see it, he’s enjoying his football and getting experience.

“Do we change that?

“Do we spoil that loan?

“If it’s an emergency then we’ll do what we have to do for QPR.”

The Verdict

With Warburton admitting that QPR are in the market to sign a defender next month, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Masterson’s loan deal at Cambridge is extended in the coming weeks.

Considering that QPR are currently able to call upon the services of the likes of Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne and Yoann Barbet, Masterson may find it extremely difficult to make any inroads on the club’s starting eleven if he does return.

By featuring regularly for Cambridge during the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign, the defender could make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Meanwhile, the Hoops could potentially push on in the Championship in Masterson’s absence providing that they are able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level.