Mark Warburton makes admission on his QPR future amid recent speculation

QPR manager Mark Warburton has conceded that his future with the club beyond the end of this season is uncertain.

Despite an excellent start to the season putting QPR firmly in the promotion mix, Warburton’s side have endured a poor run of form recently.

Saturday saw The Rs beaten 2-0 by league leaders Fulham, a result that means they now won just two of their last 11 league games.

11 questions about The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium all QPR fans should be able to get correct - can you get 100%?

1 of 11 In what year did the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium open? 1904 1914 1924 1934

That run has seen the club drop to ninth in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

In the wake of that defeat to Fulham, it was reported that QPR were set to sack Warburton, in the hope that a change in manager would kick-start a run of form to carry the club into the play-off places.

But while Warburton seems confident he will remain in his role until the end of this season, he does admit that his future beyond then is less clear, with his QPR contract expiring this summer.

Giving his reaction to those reports surrounding his future, the QPR boss told West London Sport: “We’re in a results industry and speculation will come out. You can’t control that, unfortunately.

“The simple fact is that I’ve got a contract here until the end of the season. My job is to get the best out of the team.

“I don’t want to come across as a cliche-laden football manager, but everything is committed towards getting the best out of this team over the next seven, hopefully 10 games, to take us to where we want to get to.

“That’s the focus. Then we’ll see what happens in the summer. The truth is that I’ve got a contract here to the end of the season and I’m hoping very much I’ve got 10 games left as QPR manager to get us to where we want to get to.

“If we have a really good season and achieve what we want to achieve then hopefully there’s an opportunity to extend that. Our focus is the next seven league games and hopefully the three ensuing games to get us to where we want to get to.

“That is our sole aim. If, beyond that, there’s no opportunity, then that’s football and what happens happens. But right now my focus is solely to get the job done with QPR.”

Warburton will look to get his QPR side back to winning ways on Tuesday night, when they make the trip to Bramall Lane to face another play-off hopeful in the form of Sheffield United.

The Verdict

You can’t blame Warburton for being bullish about his position at QPR at this moment in time.

He has certainly done well to get the club in the position they are in now, meaning he has arguably earnt the chance to see this season out to try and earn them a play-off place.

Beyond that however, Warburton’s contract situation means his future at the club is uncertain, and if he is unable to guide them to a top six spot, it could be that QPR may elect to go in a different direction, as they look for a route back to the Premier League.

That would undoubtedly be disappointing for Warburton if it was to happen, but given his experience and what he has done at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, you imagine he would not be short of offers from elsewhere.