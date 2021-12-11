Mark Warburton makes admission about his QPR position

QPR manager Mark Warburton has admitted that he came close to losing his job 12 months ago.

Warburton has recently been crowned Manager of the Month for November and has led a superb turnaround in the year since.

His side currently sit fifth in the table, with the West London side hoping three points on Monday night against Sheffield United will boost their chances of a top-six finish.

Having led this remarkable turnaround, the QPR boss is taking nothing for granted, telling the Ealing Times: “Go back a year I was probably a game away from being in real trouble.

“We were sitting in 19th, playing well but not getting results. But here we are a year later and we’re sitting in the top six, with people talking about promotion.

“I’ve been given the luxury of time, and with the quality of staff we have here we have been able to build an environment which is conducive to players coming in, developing and learning.”

Warburton has been pleased with the progression of his QPR side despite having to work on a relatively modest budget, as he added: “The reality is our budget is probably 13th or 14th in the league, so from a financial perspective mid-table is where we should be. But we know we want more than that.

“You look at the size of some of the clubs and the budgets around us. Some could blow us out of the water. But we’ll be judged by improving on last year’s position. Anything less than that would be a failure.”

Warburton’s work during the second half of last season saw him handed a new contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium ahead of the start of the current campaign, securing his long term future at QPR.

The Verdict

Progression has been clear to see for QPR under Warburton. The next step naturally should be a playoff finish as the squad at their disposal is amongst the strongest.

There have been stumbles this season but so far, QPR have reached fifth without hitting their playing ceiling.

There’s much more to come from this QPR side, with players returning to fitness and the January transfer window coming, they’re only going to get stronger.

Given how tight it is at the top end of the Championship table, that could be a concern for a number of other sides currently competing with QPR for a play-off spot this season.