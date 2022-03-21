Mark Warburton issues warning to QPR players amid promotion push

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has warned his players that upcoming games will come and go quickly, firing a message to his squad as he spoke to his side’s media team.

Those hopes were dented yesterday afternoon as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to relegation battlers Peterborough United, continuing what has been a shaky run of form for the R’s as they have transformed themselves from automatic promotion contenders to play-off outsiders.

This decline is in stark contrast to their 2020/21 campaign, finishing the campaign strongly following a slow start but are now falling away from the race after starting 2021/22 in a positive manner.

Winning just two of their last 10 league matches, they now face an uphill battle with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough both on the rise following underwhelming starts to their respective seasons – and will have slightly more time to rest and recover now they are out of the FA Cup.

The R’s may only be two points off the play-offs as things currently stand, but momentum isn’t exactly in their favour currently and with several teams still in the mix for the top six, their supporters won’t be fancying their chances at this stage.

Warburton even issued a timely warning to his players with his side desperately needing to have a brighter period after the international break if they don’t want their season to end in disappointment.

The 59-year-old said: “There’s a lot of points to play for but those games will go quickly.

“We’ve got some tough encounters coming up, they’re all tough games, but we have to recognise the importance of doing what we do well.

“But to lose by not doing the basics well is beyond frustrating.”

The Verdict:

Things are looking bleak for the west London outfit at this stage, though the international break probably comes at the right time for them.

For the players who will be on international duty, it will be a chance for them to get away from this current environment and if they can build some momentum with their national side, that could be useful domestically in the latter stages of this term.

And for those who aren’t away, they will have the chance to recharge their batteries and spend a productive couple of weeks on the training ground. Although it could be argued that these losses will play on their mind until the next game, time away from the spotlight will probably benefit them.

Considerable surgery is needed if they are to rescue their season now with the strength of their play-off rivals – but this is something Warburton can work on with two clear weeks of training and now they may not be expected to be in the top six at the end of this term – this decreased expectation may work in their favour psychologically.

This still isn’t a good predicament for them to be in though, so they will be looking to get off to the best possible start after this interval.