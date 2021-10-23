Mark Warburton issues update on QPR player ahead of Peterborough United clash

QPR will be hoping to boost their play-off push with a victory at Peterborough United this afternoon.

The R’s, who are currently sitting in fifth place, are the division’s second-highest scorers thus far but possess the fourth-worst defensive record in the division.

It is today’s opponents who possess the worst defensive record in the Championship thus far, conceding 26 league goals.

The R’s will be boosted by the return of Stefan Johansen this weekend, whilst Mark Warburton has provided a positive update to West London Sport regarding George Thomas.

The 24-year-old has played just 68 minutes of Championship football this season, and he has not featured at all in any QPR’s last five games.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton spoke about why Thomas has been missing in recent weeks:

“He had a sickness bug that really knocked him.

“There is a lot of cold and flu going around. George got it and got hit quite hard for a couple of weeks.

“But he is back and looked good in training and is in contention.”

The verdict

The excellent form of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock limited Thomas to only a handful of Championship minutes at the start of the season, whilst his recent period of illness would have certainly not helped his fight to see more regular football.

However, he is now back fit and will be striving to play regularly for The R’s and could still have a big part to play in what remains of this season.

The 24-year-old has the ability to shine at Championship level, but he finds himself competing for a position that is already stacked with talent.

That extra option for QPR to call upon should they need to though, will certainly be useful in their push for the play-offs.