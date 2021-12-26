Mark Warburton issues update on QPR duo ahead of Bournemouth clash

Queens Park Rangers head coach Mark Warburton has hinted at the potential return of both Albert Adomah and Lee Wallace for Monday evening’s clash with AFC Bournemouth.

The match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is one of the few to survive the influx of COVID cases at football clubs across the country and it’ll be the Hoops’ first match since December 5.

That has allowed the injury list at the R’s to clear up as Warburton was hamstrung by several individuals who were suffering with niggles.

QPR have been no different to most other clubs and have seen several players having to isolate, but a number have returned this week ahead of the visit of Scott Parker’s side.

And Warburton could be strengthened at both sides of the pitch at wing-back with both Adomah and Wallace having every chance of returning.

Adomah missed out against Stoke City at the start of the month and so did Wallace – the Scot has missed the majority of the season through injury.

“The squad has risen from seven to 17 this week, which is obviously nice!” Warburton told the QPR official website.

“Now we’ll see how the likes of Lee and Albert shape up over the next couple of days.

“We’ve had no game for three weeks and it’s about getting ourselves in the best shape possible and working as hard as we can.

“It is what it is – it’s part and parcel of the situation at the moment.

“But it should be a great game and we’re looking forward to it – I’m sure the fans are, too.”

The Verdict

QPR should have a great chance of taking a result against Bournemouth – especially with a number of players returning to fitness.

The Cherries are struggling to buy a win right now and the R’s are playing them at what is seemingly an opportune time.

Adomah will strengthen the R’s on the right-hand side of the pitch and he’s played a key part in some matches – Wallace though hasn’t featured much due to different injuries.

They’re not a certainty to return for tomorrow’s match but it’s a positive that they have every chance of doing so.