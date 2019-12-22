Mark Warburton issues thoughts on QPR transfer speculation

Mark Warburton has stated that it’s good for his QPR players to be linked with moves to the Premier League, as it means they’re playing well.

This comes after both Eberechi Eze and Ryan Manning were linked with top division sides, Wolves and Tottenham.

Both players have been impressive in the current campaign, and Warburton will be hoping to hold onto the pair with the January transfer window just around the corner.

QPR have had a rather inconsistent first-half of the campaign, and that showed on Saturday as they conceded late on meaning that they had to settle for a point against London rivals Charlton.

Warburton has expressed that it’s a good thing for his players to be linked with the top division in England, as it means they’re doing well.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton said: “I want every one of my players to be linked with every Premier League club – because that means they’re doing outstandingly well. I’m not being sarcastic in any way.

“The only thing guaranteed is that any player who leaves QPR will do so on QPR’s terms. If you get value for your player then everyone should win.”

The Verdict

QPR have some really good young players and Eze has been someone who is supposedly wanted by a number of the top clubs in England.

The R’s have to find a way to keep these players if they’re to want anything this season, but it will be very tough for them with Warburton knowing that every player has a certain price.

Manning is another linked with the top division, and that could be a huge loss purely because of his excellent versatility that he brings to the R’s formation.