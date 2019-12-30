Mark Warburton issues stark defence for under-fire QPR player

QPR manager Mark Warburton has defended goalkeeper Joe Lumley after yet another error, this time in the home defeat to Hull on Sunday.

The R’s have now lost three of their last four fixtures, and that has seen them drop to 15th in the Championship table.

The key problem for Warburton’s side this season has been the amount of goals that they’ve conceded with just Luton Town conceding more than the R’s.

This was the case again on Saturday, as Lumley dropped the easiest of crosses to gift George Honeyman a simple tap-in for Hull.

Warburton has defended the goalkeeper, and has insisted he’s doing the right thing and wants to look after players.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton said: “I’m minded to treat every player the same. The trouble with a goalkeeper is that everything they do is highlighted.

“Joe has pulled off a couple of wonderful saves recently and has been very, very good.

“He had a tough time earlier. I made a change earlier in the season and that’s the right thing to do – to look after players and when I think the time is right, to change.”

The Verdict

Lumley has been really poor so far this season, but for a young goalkeeper you cannot overwhelm him with pressure. It was another bad mistake, and maybe he needs yet another spell on the sidelines.

QPR haven’t been able to consistently pick up points this season, and seem to go through different winning/losing streaks every few weeks.

The goals that are being conceded by the side are utterly dreadful and this is something that needs to be improved as soon as possible if they’re to finish anywhere near the top-half. With the January transfer window coming up, this is the perfect opportunity for Warburton to boost QPR’s defensive resolution.