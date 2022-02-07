Mark Warburton issues sparkling QPR verdict on January addition

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has hailed David Marshall for his early impact at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium since his move from Derby County last month, speaking to West London Sport.

The Scotland international found himself out in the cold at Pride Park this term despite their financial problems, with Wayne Rooney using one of few spots they could fill during the summer window to bring in free agent Ryan Allsop following his departure from Wycombe Wanderers.

With Kelle Roos also available as an option, starting the season as the Rams’ first-choice shot-stopper before being benched by Allsop, Marshall didn’t make a single senior appearance for the East Midlands outfit this term and was mainly plying his trade in the Under-23s before moving to the English capital during the previous window.

His arrival at QPR was much-needed, with Seny Dieng away with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations and understudy Jordan Archer injuring himself during an FA Cup tie against Rotherham United in the early stages of last month.

This left youngster Joe Walsh as the starting option – but the R’s moved quickly to secure veteran Marshall and are richly benefitting from his experience – going unbeaten in the four league matches they have started him in.

Conceding just once during that time – a lot of credit also has to go to the likes of Yoann Barbet, Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne – but manager Warburton saved special praise for the 36-year-old.

He said: “Seny has gone away and David has come in and is wanting to keep the jersey. You need to have that level of competition or you go nowhere.

“Every (selection) decision you make is big. They all want to play.

“But if someone comes here with the mentality of ‘I’ll come here, hopefully play a couple of games, then be happy to sit on the bench’, then you are not good enough for what we want.

“David has come in at 36, been Scotland’s goalkeeper at the Euros last season, and been outstanding for us, conceding one goal in the league which was a screamer at Coventry.”

The Verdict:

It’s no real surprise the experienced goalkeeper has been a shrewd signing for the R’s – because he will have a point to prove to former boss Rooney after being left out at Derby despite being reasonably reliable during his time in the Midlands.

Arguably, he was the best goalkeeper of all three senior options the 36-year-old had at his disposal – but the Rams’ loss is QPR’s gain and he will certainly provide Dieng with a considerable amount of competition.

Because of Senegal’s victory at AFCON, the Scottish international has had a sufficient number of solid performances between the sticks to warrant retaining his starting spot, so it will be interesting to see how this potential battle plays out.

Let’s not forget, Dieng was one of their most valuable assets in the early stages of the season and will be expecting to get back into the starting lineup sooner rather than later.

Considering he’s likely to be a longer-term option for the second-tier side, it would make sense to start him as much as possible. But dropping Marshall straight away would probably send out the wrong message to Warburton’s squad, so it’s a dilemma the latter will need to contend with.