Mark Warburton issues rallying cry to QPR supporters

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has urged fans to remain calm amid the side’s poor run of form.

QPR’s promotion challenge has taken a huge dent in recent weeks as the Hoops have only earned two points from a possible 12.

Two defeats and two draws from their last four games has seen them fall five points behind second place Bournemouth, who also have two games in hand.

Despite this poor form, Warburton has been encouraged by how his side have played in their last few games and has urged fans to remain patient.

“I was really pleased with our second-half performance on Saturday,” said Warburton, via the club’s official website.

“The players moved the ball well and could have scored two or three more goals. We were totally dominant.

“But you could sense the worry, nervousness and concern in the crowd.

“There is no doubt that players respond to the atmosphere created. Home and away, our fans have been magnificent all season.

“Of course, we have to give them something to cheer about, in terms of performances and goals. But at the same time, if there’s a dip or goal against us, we need the crowd behind us.

“Please don’t underestimate the role you’ve played so far or you can play. It is vitally important.

“We need patience as we head into this crucial stage of the season. The reality is that it’s an incredibly hard and demanding league – but we’re in a good position.”

QPR return to action this midweek as they prepare to face Blackpool.

Warburton’s side will be seeking their first league win in five games as they hope to kickstart their promotion challenge.

The game takes place at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Verdict

There are still 14 games left in their league campaign, with many twists and turns still to come so every win is vital now.

Blackpool themselves have been in poor form in recent weeks, with Neil Critchley’s side having only taken one win in their last five league games as well.

Victory for QPR could take them up to third in the table if other results elsewhere go their way.

But defeat could see them fall as low as sixth place, emphasising the importance of getting a result in this game.