Mark Warburton issues QPR player update ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Lee Wallace has not featured for QPR since August having been sidelined with an injury but the good news for Hoops’ fans is that he could be in line for a return soon, as reported by West London Sport.

The 34-year-old has managed only three appearances for Mark Warburton’s side this campaign so far, having been forced to miss games through injury. The last game in which he played any part was in his side’s 3-2 win over Middlesbrough back in August.

The player had just begun to look sharp too, having registered an assist in the previous game against Hull. It would have come as a blow to both the club and Wallace then that he then had to step out of the starting eleven and sit on the sidelines instead.

Have QPR had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1) Have QPR had a higher or lower average attendance than Sheffield United? Higher Lower

However, there is some positive news over the player today, with Mark Warburton telling West London Sport: “I think Forest will be too soon for him, certainly.

“We’ll see how he goes the following week, whether he’s ready to be involved at Blackpool or not.”

QPR are flying high at the minute even without Wallace being in the team, with the club currently sat just outside the play-off places.

QPR face off against Forest this Friday in their next fixture, which is sure to be a tricky tie for both teams and it appears as though the end of the week might be too soon for the midfielder to come back into the fold.

The Hoops’ first game in November though looks like it may provide the opportunity for Wallace to at least get a few minutes on the board in his bid to come back from injury – and if he does, it would be a welcome sight for everyone involved with the club.

The Verdict

Lee Wallace was a relative regular in the side last year, so his absence for QPR is sure to have been felt. The side have managed well enough without him but a player with his experience and know-how in both this league and over in Scotland can only be an asset for any side.

The player can still cut it in the second tier at this level despite his age and his return will be welcomed with open arms by everyone at the club. He might have to work his way back into the lineup but at least it will be good to have the option of picking him back on the board again potentially from Blackpool onwards.