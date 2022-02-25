Mark Warburton issues QPR injury update ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Getting back on track during the week via a 2-1 victory at home to Blackpool, QPR sit in third place and are two points from Bournemouth in second.

The R’s, who were without a second-tier win in four games prior to their win on Wednesday evening, will have been growing increasingly wary of the form shown by the play-off chasing pack in recent weeks.

Next up for Mark Warburton and his men, is a trip to fellow top-six occupiers Blackburn Rovers, with the Lancashire club without a win, and without a goal in their last five Championship outings.

Providing an injury update ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Blackburn, Mark Warburton told West London Sport: “Sam McCallum is definitely OK.

“We are checking the other two boys (Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace) this morning (Friday) and I honestly don’t know, but I would imagine it will be close.”

The verdict

Getting Sam McCallum back in the side and fit will be a massive boost for Warburton in what remains of this season.

The young wing-back has proven to be a bright spark when has been available this campaign, proving to be a capable defender, whilst providing an attacking threat too.

QPR are approaching an extremely important part of the season, with automatic promotion still a genuine possibility, but on the flip side of things, they are by no means guaranteed a play-off finish.

Having a player of McCallum’s quality back in the side will be a major positive for Warburton and his men, with Saturday’s clash an important one for both teams involved.