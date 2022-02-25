Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Mark Warburton issues QPR injury update ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Getting back on track during the week via a 2-1 victory at home to Blackpool, QPR sit in third place and are two points from Bournemouth in second. 

The R’s, who were without a second-tier win in four games prior to their win on Wednesday evening, will have been growing increasingly wary of the form shown by the play-off chasing pack in recent weeks. 

Next up for Mark Warburton and his men, is a trip to fellow top-six occupiers Blackburn Rovers, with the Lancashire club without a win, and without a goal in their last five Championship outings. 

Providing an injury update ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Blackburn, Mark Warburton told West London Sport“Sam McCallum is definitely OK.

“We are checking the other two boys (Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace) this morning (Friday) and I honestly don’t know, but I would imagine it will be close.”

The verdict 

Getting Sam McCallum back in the side and fit will be a massive boost for Warburton in what remains of this season. 

The young wing-back has proven to be a bright spark when has been available this campaign, proving to be a capable defender, whilst providing an attacking threat too. 

QPR are approaching an extremely important part of the season, with automatic promotion still a genuine possibility, but on the flip side of things, they are by no means guaranteed a play-off finish. 

Having a player of McCallum’s quality back in the side will be a major positive for Warburton and his men, with Saturday’s clash an important one for both teams involved. 


