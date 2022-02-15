Mark Warburton issues plea to QPR supporters ahead of London derby at Millwall

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has pleaded with supporters to keep the faith despite their 1-0 loss to bottom side Barnsley at the weekend, speaking to the R’s media team.

A 74th-minute strike from Domingos Quina proved to be the difference on Saturday afternoon, providing Tykes boss Poya Asbaghi with his first league win at the helm after taking charge back in November.

Enduring a nightmare start to the campaign under Markus Schopp, this continued under successor Asbaghi with Derby County already overtaking them despite suffering a 21-point deduction this term.

This goes on to reinforce how disappointed QPR will be with their defeat at Oakwell – resulting in a minor setback in their quest to achieve promotion at the end of the campaign with automatic promotion still a possibility at this stage.

A victory in South Yorkshire would have put them above promotion rivals Blackburn Rovers and into third position with two games still in hand over Tony Mowbray’s side.

Not only that, they would have been just three points adrift of a stalling Bournemouth side going into tonight’s fixture against Millwall as the R’s make the short trip to The Den.

This previous opportunity was blown – but manager Warburton had a special message for all supporters as he addressed this midweek tie.

He said to his side’s media team (via South London Press): “Don’t lose the faith.

“They have been so outstanding for us from the first game of the season.

“They should never underestimate the power they can have on a performance.”

The Verdict:

Warburton is right to issue this message because they were on an exceptional run before this result and still have all the ingredients needed not just to maintain their play-off place – but also to push for a place in the top two with both Blackburn and Bournemouth dropping points.

Focusing on one game at a time will be key though – and if they can do this – they will catch Blackburn in no time with the games in hand they have at their disposal.

The occasional blip does happen – and that could even be utilised to the west London side’s advantage as a reason not to get complacent and a reminder of the work they need to put in if they want to remain in the promotion mix.

They have a well-run club, the right manager and a good mix of players at their disposal – but the right mentality is needed and how they respond to this loss tonight may say a lot about their character and if they are ready to play in the top tier next term.

On the other hand, one game won’t exactly define their season and the Barnsley loss certainly didn’t, so everyone associated with the club needs to stay calm and composed ahead of what could be a special few months for the R’s.