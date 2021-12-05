Mark Warburton issues injury update on QPR quartet in wake of Stoke loss

Queens Park Rangers went down 2-0 to Stoke City at home on Sunday afternoon – and there’s seemingly no good news in sight.

That’s because head coach Mark Warburton has ruled out four important players for at least the next week and it could be another two weeks before they are back on the pitch.

The R’s were hit by injuries ahead of the clash with the Potters at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with just six substitutions available for selection and Sam Field having to fill in at wing-back.

Quiz: Has Charlie Austin ever scored a goal for QPR at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 1. Craven Cottage (Fulham) Yes No

Two of Warburton’s right-wing-back options in Moses Odubajo and Albert Adomah both picked up knocks against Derby County on Monday night and missed out on the loss against Stoke, whilst Scotland international Lyndon Dykes has been absent for four games in a row with an ankle injury.

Added to that was Lee Wallace, who came off against Derby in the second half with an injury of his own and was replaced by Odubajo who was unable to come through the rest of the match unscathed.

Hopes that the quartet will be back for next Monday’s trip to Sheffield United were dealt a blow by Warburton, who in his post-match press conference, as per West London Sport’s live blog (December 5, 4:54pm), that it could be between 10 and 14 days until they are all available for selection again.

The Verdict

With QPR moving up to third in the Championship with a win over Derby at the beginning of the week, an injury crisis as they move closer to Christmas is not what they needed.

They were quite clearly thread-bare against Stoke and it showed in their performance as they folded tamely after not converting the second half penalty that they won.

Some tough games are coming up against Sheffield United and Swansea so Warburton will be desperate to get his injury-stricken players back to fitness for the latter match at the very least.

Losing three wing-backs in a week isn’t ideal as well and that could be a bit of a concern going forward – QPR’s medical team will have their work cut out over the next couple of weeks.