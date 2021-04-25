Mark Warburton issues injury update on QPR defender following defeat to Norwich City

QPR boss Mark Warburton has issued a frustrating injury update on defender Jordy de Wijs, who has endured an injury-hit spell so far with the club.

The defender signed for the Hoops on loan from Hull City in January 2021, after the Tigers were relegated into the third-tier of English football last term.

He has made just seven appearances in all competitions for QPR this season, as they sit tenth in the Championship table, with just two matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

De Wijs has previously struggled with calf and groin problems, before missing two matches recently due to a broken nose.

The 26-year-old returned to the starting XI for their match against Championship league-leaders Norwich City, but he managed 74 minutes of action before being forced off through injury.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from West London Sport), Mark Warburton revealed that de Wijs was withdrawn with a hamstring problem.

“It was a bit of tightening in the hamstring. We had to be precautionary.”

QPR are set to return to action next weekend, when they take on

The Verdict:

It’s been a loan spell to forget for de Wijs so far.

We’ve seen glimpses of his quality with QPR, but he hasn’t been in the starting XI consistently enough to pass serious judgement on his performances this season.

De Wijs will be hoping that this recent injury blow isn’t too serious, as he’ll be hoping to return to action in the near future, with only two matches remaining in this year’s league campaign.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for de Wijs, especially now that Hull have been promoted into the Championship.