Mark Warburton issues injury update on influential QPR player

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton believes that Chris Willock’s latest injury isn’t as serious as the one that veteran goalkeeper David Marshall suffered against Nottingham Forest.

And Warburton is hopeful that the winger will be able to return to the Hoops fold as soon as possible, but he is yet to have a scan on a potential hamstring problem.

Willock has been in fine form for the R’s this season, scoring seven goals and 11 assists in 35 appearances, which is already a big jump on his eight goal contributions from his debut campaign at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The 24-year-old though was brought off just after the half-hour mark against Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday night in the R’s 3-1 defeat, and it’s the second injury scare that the ex-Arsenal man has suffered following a knee issue that forced him to be a substitute against Luton Town last weekend.

Warburton believes that Willock will be out for less time than Marshall, who also had to be withdrawn against Forest due to a hamstring injury, but refused to put a timescale on his potential return until he knows the full facts about the extent of his problem.

“You can’t scan straightaway, you have to let any inflammation settle down and we will find out more this morning (Friday),” Warburton said, per West London Sport.

“But certainly from the eye and first impressions you would think Chris is far less serious than when David limped off unfortunately, so let’s see what happens.”

The Verdict

QPR fans will certainly be hoping that Willock isn’t sidelined for a long time as he’s perhaps been the club’s most influential player this season.

He’s certainly come on leaps and bounds from last season’s performances and has been one of the reasons why the R’s are in the play-off race.

Hamstring injuries though – especially for players who are blessed with pace – are tough ones to recover from quickly and caution will have to be taken with Willock, no matter how much Warburton needs him on the pitch.

Willock will almost certainly miss this weekend’s clash with Peterborough United but the international break has come at the right time next week so he can heal and be fit for the run-in in April and May.