Mark Warburton issues honest assessment of QPR’s draw with Sheffield Wednesday

Mark Warburton has stated that a point was the least Queens Park Rangers deserved at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

QPR went a goal down after a Yoann Barbet own goal, however their second-half pressure came to the fore eventually when Macauley Bonne netted on his league debut for the R’s deep into injury time in the second-half.

It was an impressive performance from QPR, and the West London side would have felt that they had done enough to get all three points from the trip to Hillsborough.

Warburton has expressed that a draw was the least his side should have got from the game, and that the R’s played some very good football throughout the 90 minutes in Sheffield.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Warburton said: “I thought we played some good football. We were organised and looked threatening in the first half. The set-pieces worked really well.

“I thought we thoroughly deserved the equaliser. That was the least we should have got out of the game.”

Can you get 100% in this Queens Park Rangers quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Where is Matt Smith playing now? Millwall Charlton West Ham Reading

The Verdict

It was another strong performance from the R’s, and they would have felt like they’d dropped two points despite scoring so late on to grab a point, although it is good to see Warburton and his side seemingly progressing.

QPR now look as though they have a set side and with Lyndon Dykes and Bonne up top, they have a real goalscoring threat that can hurt a lot of sides in the Championship this season.

The R’s will now hope they can pick up some important points after the international break which will help them gauge out what sort of targets they’ll be looking at achieving this season.