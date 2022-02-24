Mark Warburton issues frank QPR verdict on Dion Sanderson following red card against Blackpool

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has commended centre-back Dion Sanderson for apologising to his teammates in the dressing room following his red card against Blackpool yesterday evening, making this revelation to West London Sport.

The 22-year-old started in place of the suspended Rob Dickie as he lined up alongside Yoann Barbet and Jimmy Dunne – but proved to be the reason why the hosts were at a numerical disadvantage from the 40th minute at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Following a strong challenge on Reece James, the Blackpool player decided to get his own back by sliding in recklessly on the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee.

That wasn’t the end of the matter though, with Sanderson retaliating to that challenge and appearing to move his head towards James, an action that resulted in the former being sent off with the game still in the balance at 1-0 to the hosts.

Josh Bowler nearly made the R’s pay in the 82nd minute when Josh Bowler equalised for the visitors – but it was Warburton’s men who came out on top on the night with Luke Amos striking seven minutes later and saving Sanderson’s blushes.

The promotion challenger’s manager could have been damning of the centre-back following the match after seeing the defender jeopardise his side’s chances of winning – but remained cool as he spoke after the match.

The 59-year-old said: “It could have cost us and he knows that.

“He was having a great game, made one or two great interceptions​,​ and I was really pleased with him.

“He’s 22 and he’ll learn. Is it right? No. But he’s made a mistake. He was devastated in the changing room – he realised the implication and what could have happened.

“He apologised to the players and that showed his character.”

The Verdict:

At 22, Sanderson is still reasonably inexperienced so a negative situation like this could end up being a real positive for him if he learns from it and doesn’t make the same mistake again.

Warburton will be particularly frustrated with this dismissal though, due to the fact this was such an important game in their quest for promotion.

They may not have come up against a fellow promotion contender – but the R’s had gone winless in their previous four league matches coming into this tie and another winless game would have only gone further in decreasing confidence.

Neil Critchley’s side, despite not being an obvious promotion candidate, certainly aren’t a bad side though as they have shown many times this season, so the west London outfit will take great heart from this victory.

And Dickie coming back is an added bonus, so as long as him, Barbet and Dunne can remain fit, Sanderson’s absence shouldn’t cause too many problems for them and their back-three system.