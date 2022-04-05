Mark Warburton issues defiant message amid QPR uncertainty

Queens Park Rangers boss, Mark Warburton, has claimed he “can’t control rumours” amid uncertainty over his future with the club.

Warburton watched on tonight as his QPR side suffered their fourth defeat in a row in the Championship, losing 1-0 to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The wider picture is six defeats in seven and a faltering play-off push at a crucial time of the season.

After the weekend’s defeat to Fulham, national reports were claiming that Warburton’s job was on the line.

That’s only intensified after tonight’s defeat.

“I can’t control rumours,” Warburton told his press conference post-match.

“The players want honesty. In any business, any environment, just be honest with people. The fact is that I cannot control rumours, it’s football. Rumours or counter rumours, 95% of them are nonsensical.

“My contract is up in a few weeks’ time and that’s why people are latching onto it. My contract is up and we’ve got players out of contract too. We’ve got to stick together. We can’t control things that are out of our control.

“All we can control is how we prepare, how we train and how we deliver performances. That’s plain and simple.

“It hasn’t distracted the players (talk of Warburton leaving).”

QPR sit ninth in the table, five points adrift of Sheffield United following tonight’s defeat.

The gap to the top-six remains three points, but with Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest in action tomorrow night, it could be a greater margin by the time QPR are next in action against Preston North End on Saturday.