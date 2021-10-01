Mark Warburton issues challenge for QPR ahead of Preston game

QPR have been challenging at the right end of the Championship table so far this season and boss Mark Warburton has issued a challenge to his team to keep them competing this weekend against Preston, by claiming he wants them to take “the front foot” in the fixture, according to the Brent and Kilburn Times.

The Hoops boss has got his side playing some decent football and they’ve been right up amongst the promotion challengers with ten games gone so far this campaign.

However, up until their 2-0 win over Birmingham, the side had found themselves on the back of three consecutive losses to West Brom, Bristol City and Bournemouth. Warburton is desperate to ensure they keep their winning ways against Preston this weekend then and has issued a statement of intent ahead of the clash.

The gaffer has claimed he wants to see his side take charge against North End and take the front foot in the game from the off in a bid to “impose” themselves on the side and potentially dominate the game.

26 questions about QPR’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 How many permanent managers have the club had? 36 46 56 66

Speaking to Brent and Kilburn Times, he said: “Heading into the international break, it’s obviously important now to add another three points against a very good Preston team, who have had five good draws and they’ll be keen to get a win so it’s another tough challenge.

“We’re at home, the fans have been excellent, we need to make sure that we impose ourselves on the game. Try to be on the front foot, which you have to be, especially at home in front of your supporters.”

QPR’s home form so far has been modest, with eight points from a possible 15 at Loftus Road and they’ll be eager to make that 11 from 18 after this weekend.

To try and do that, it looks like Mark Warburton is ready to tell his side to attack from the off and try and secure a firm foothold in the game for the duration of the 90 minutes to ensure they come away with another valuable three points in their promotion challenge.

The Verdict

A few have tipped QPR for a push towards the top six places this season and so far they’ve lived up to that billing. They’re currently sat in eighth place and have looked like one of the better sides in the league on a good day.

Their losses too have come against some sides that would consider themselves certain title challengers in Bournemouth and West Brom, so they weren’t easy fixtures by any means.

QPR certainly have the capability to dominate a game and the likes of Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes can easily grab a game by the scruff of the neck and ensure their side are on top.

If Warburton gives them free reign to push forward and strangle and attack Preston from the off this weekend, it could go a long way towards securing that important three points as they go into the international break.