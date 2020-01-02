Mark Warburton hits back at QPR supporters after controversial decision

Mark Warburton has hit back at fans stating that he took off QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel to look after him.

QPR outplayed Cardiff on Saturday and smashed Neil Harris’ side 6-1 in front of their own supporters. Nahki Wells netted a hat-trick, Eberechi Eze got one whilst Osayi-Samuel scored a brace.

Warburton then made the decision to take off Osayi-Samuel with 15 minutes left, in a move that was greeted with jeers from the R’s supporters. This was because the fans wanted the youngster to stay on and attempt to net a hat-trick.

The boss wasn’t happy with the boos and gave clear reasoning as to why he took off the winger, stating that the club can’t afford to be without him due to an injury.

Speaking to London Football News, Warburton said: “I’ve never been booed at 6-0 before, I’ve got to say.

“Bright came off because you’ve got to look after the young players.

“You’ve got to look after him. He’s a fast-switch (muscles) athlete – a power athlete who is rapid and has sheer pace.

“He’s great to watch but you’ve got to look after him. You can’t afford four to six-week injuries.”

The Verdict

QPR were absolutely brilliant in their victory over Cardiff on Wednesday, and it showed real quality attacking play that their opponents just couldn’t deal with.

They were by far and away the best team throughout and looked like they could create chances on numerous occasions. If the R’s keep performing like this, then there’s no reason why they can’t mount a challenge for the play-offs in the coming months.

Warburton must now focus on buying defenders, but it’s also good to see him nurturing the young talent that the club currently has at its disposal and making sure that they don’t get fatigued.