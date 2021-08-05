Mark Warburton hints at ‘evident expectations’ in first words since striking QPR contract agreement

Mark Warburton has admitted there is ‘a very evident expectation’ at QPR this season.

The manager has put pen-to-paper on a new contract in West London which will see him extend his successful stay with the Hoops.

The last couple of seasons have been far from routine for Warburton wh has led the club during a difficult period in which the club have lost a number of key players such as Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and loan players Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells.

Despite this he was able to guide the club to a 13th place finish in his first season and a ninth place finish in his second.

Some sections of the media have tipped QPR to challenge for the play-offs this term, and while Warburton didn’t discuss specific targets, he did say that the work they have done has set the bar for the campaign ahead.

Speaking to QPR’s official website, Warburton said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue the development of the squad and to work with the staff in taking the club forward.

“We have improved each season, we are in good shape but now we have to keep building.

“Going into my third season here there is a very evident expectation which is testament to the players for their strong finish to last year.

“That now sets the bar. We have to push on from there.

“We are in a very privileged position to work in football and we must work hard to justify the faith of the Board and the supporters.”

The verdict

Mark Warburton’s new contract is fantastic news for Queens Park Rangers.

The Hoops have really kicked on in the two years since Warburton took charge at the club and that has put the whole club in a much healthier position.

Last season was really productive in the end for QPR and so you can see why some sections would tip them to break into the play-off spots this term.

I certainly don’t think that they’re expected to do that, but I do think that they’re capable.