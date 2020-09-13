Mark Warburton heaps praise on ‘outstanding’ QPR transfer business

QPR boss Mark Warburton has claimed the club pulled off a fantastic piece of business to land striker Lyndon Dykes after he opened his account for the club on his debut against Nottingham Forest.

The west London club signed Dykes from Livingston back in August following his excellent form in the 2019/20 season, and the 24-year-old was on target as QPR started their Championship campaign in style with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Dykes scored the Rs’ first league goal of the new season when he fired home a penalty in the 54th minute before Ilias Chair added a second in stoppage time, with the three points representing a very strong start to the campaign for Warburton’s men.

QPR fended off interest from fellow Championship side Barnsley to land Dykes for a reported £2million fee, according to The Sun, with the Scotland international having impressed the Londoners with his 12 goals in 33 appearances for Livingston last term.

Warburton has now heaped praise on Dykes following his memorable debut performance against Forest, with the QPR head coach highlighting the forward’s work ethic and eye for goal as key reasons why he represents such a good signing.

“You look at him first at Queen of the South, then look at him for Livingston scoring goals for one of the smaller teams in Scotland, coming up against Rangers and Celtic and really troubling high-quality centre-halves,” said Warburton, via Sky Sports Transfer Centre (12/09, 20:43).

“We spoke here about what he could bring and you saw what he can offer in both penalty boxes. His work ethic is outstanding, he can link up play and has an eye for goal.

“Teams became aware of him but we moved swiftly and got the deal done. I think it’s a fantastic piece of business by the club.”

Dykes is joined at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium by the likes of Rob Dickie, Luke Amos and George Thomas who have also signed for the club this summer – with QPR now looking to push on following last season’s 14th-placed finish.

The Verdict

QPR supporters will have been thrilled to see their new signing get off the mark for the club during his first game, and there will be high hopes that Dykes can fill the goalscoring void left by Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells following their respective QPR exits.

This may seem like a lot of pressure on Dykes’ shoulders given he is just settling into English football, but Warburton’s praise of the attacker suggests he thinks that Dykes can go on to have a very impressive season for the west Londoners this season.

It should also not be overlooked that QPR pulled off an excellent display to defeat a Forest side who looked strong for much of last season, so there is every reason that the Rs could build on last year’s solid showing and really push for the play-offs this term.