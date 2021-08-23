Mark Warburton has underlined ruthless streak needed for promotion push after QPR decision: Opinion

Queens Park Rangers’ early season form has gone along way to cement the feeling that they are going to be challenging at the right end of the league table this campaign, and Mark Warburton helped underline why during their 2-2 draw with Barnsley on Saturday.

The Rangers boss has never been shy to make big changes during his time in charge in W12 – he axed a 4-2-3-1 in favour of a 3-5-2 midway through 20/21 to turn around the Hoops’ fortunes and, similarly, he made a decisive call where some may not have on Saturday to salvage something for his side against the Tykes.

George Thomas and Andre Dozzell were the unfortunate ones to lose out on the end of the decision, as they were hooked after just over half an hour played, allowing for QPR to move personnel into slightly more familiar positions and immediately improve the balance of their side on the pitch.

Indeed, it’s never a moment a player wants to go through, being hooked before the break, but Warburton has shown he’s more than willing to make such calls if the bigger picture requires it.

Certainly, the decision won plaudits at the time from Rangers fans on social media and, come full-time, despite only a draw being achieved, his move was fully vindicated with a vastly improved second half performance.

In the Championship, every point really does count and, with Warburton willing to make the tough decisions to ensure they are acquired, QPR have yet another reason to feel as though a strong finish can be achieved this season.

