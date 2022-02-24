Mark Warburton gives QPR team news update ahead of Blackburn clash

Mark Warburton is hopeful to have a trio of players return to the QPR side this weekend.

QPR ended their winless run on Wednesday night, coming out 2-1 victors at home against Blackpool, despite going down to 10-men.

Warburton will be without Dion Sanderson following his 40th minute dismissal.

But the QPR boss is hopeful that Lydon Dykes, Lee Wallace and Sam McCallum will be able to return to action as they get set to face Blackburn Rovers.

The players will need to be assessed ahead of the clash with their play-off rivals, but Warburton is optimistic that they can make a return to action.

McCallum has been absent since October’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

The Norwich City loanee required surgery due to a torn hamstring, but has featured for the U23s side as he makes his way back to full fitness.

Meanwhile, Dykes and Wallace have both missed the last two games with knocks.

“They could be very close, they’ve just got to be looked at,” said Warburton, via West London Sport.

“A game every three or four days is going to have consequences, but they’re close.

“[Dykes] just took a knock. He took a knock to, how can I describe it, a certain area. But he’s okay and he’s not far away.

“[McCallum’s] had three games, he’s in a good place and he’s ready for selection now.”

Wednesday night’s win over Blackpool was the side’s first since January 29, with games now coming thick and fast.

The result brought QPR up to third in the table, two points away from the automatic promotion places.

QPR face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

Warburton is right to point out the grinding schedule, which must be making it difficult to properly assess the fitness of players.

Having games so consistently will also make it difficult to maintain everyone’s fitness, so it is not surprising that a couple players have picked up knocks during this busy period.

But, despite their poor form, the Hoops have moved up the table and are now in a proper fight for promotion.

If Warburton can manage his squad’s playing time from here then they will have every chance of competing until the end of the season.