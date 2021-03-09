Mark Warburton faces these QPR player decisions ahead of Wycombe at 7pm

Queens Park Rangers take on Wycombe Wanderers this evening in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to build on a good win against Bristol City.

The R’s were impressive against the Robins at the weekend as they hit two early goals to come away with a 2-0 victory at Ashton Gate.

A win tonight will see them really climb the table, too, and Mark Warburton has some player selections to weigh up ahead of kick-off. We take a look at them now…

Jordy de Wijs v Geoff Cameron

Cameron is back fit for the Hoops after missing the weekend and allowing Jordy de Wijs to come into the side to make his debut.

Hoops fans have waited a while for the Dutchman to show what he can do and he did just that with a solid display at the heart of the defence.

It’ll be interesting to see where Warburton goes here.

Sam Field v Dom Ball

Stefan Johansen looks assured of his spot in the midfield but there’s a nice battle emerging between Field and Ball.

It’s the latter who has started the majority of games with Field coming off of the bench to have an impact but he got a chance at starting against Bristol City.

Will Warburton bring Ball back in or is Field now set for a run in the side?

Chris Willock v Lyndon Dykes

Of course, the two are not direct competitors for a starting spot in terms of playing the same position but they are at the moment head-to-head for an overall spot in the side with Mark Warburton bringing in Willock at the weekend in a tweaked system.

He and Ilias Chair played off of Charlie Austin and if Warburton wants to go this way moving forwards it’s hard to see Dykes getting back in as the sole striker right now.