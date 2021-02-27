Mark Warburton faces these QPR dilemmas ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off v Blues

Queens Park Rangers take on Birmingham City this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to maintain their unbeaten run.

A hard-fought point was earned last time out against Preston North End at Deepdale which means the Hoops are now unbeaten in seven from eight of their last games.

Up next, a trip to a Birmingham City side that is struggling down near the foot of the table but that will be eager to get back to winning ways after a big result at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend was followed by a tough night against Norwich in the week.

With the games coming thick and fast, Mark Warburton has some dilemmas to deal with, with the first being about resting players.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Hoops boss revealed that he is looking to rotate where he can in order to keep things fresh.

We may well see a number of changes for this one, then, and it’s all about getting it right between freshening things up but also maintaining the results and momentum the club has built in recent weeks.

It seems likely that the likes of Chris Willock, Sam Field, Osman Kakay and Niko Hamalainen, among others, could feature here.

Secondly, the R’s need to avoid a typical QPR trait from years gone by where they slip up against sides they might feel they should be beating.

In their current run, they’ve beaten Watford, Cardiff, Brentford, Blackburn and Bournemouth – all sides challenging, or that have been challenging, at the sharp end whilst they lost to Derby County.

Birmingham will represent another test from below them in the league and if the Hoops want to kick on up the table they need to get results from these sort of games as well as against the leading sides in the division.