Mark Warburton faces these QPR decisions ahead of Reading at 3pm

Queens Park Rangers head west to Reading this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as they take on the Royals in a clash between the two blue and white hoops in the second tier.

The R’s have been in good form since the turn of the year with a number of signings impressing since then – three of them made the difference on Wednesday night against Millwall.

With that said, another win will be targeted this afternoon but, as ever, Mark Warburton faces some selection decisions he needs to make.

We look at them now…

First up, he’ll need to decide whether Lyndon Dykes remains in the side.

The Scottish international came back into the team against Millwall on Wednesday and, though he didn’t score, he put in a superb shift and won plenty of praise for the havoc he caused against a physical Millwall back-line.

Ilias Chair will be pushing to get back into the side whilst Chris Willock was subbed on Wednesday so Warburton needs to decide whether it’s two up top again or two in behind Charlie Austin.

Secondly, Warburton may also want to freshen up his midfield.

It was Geoff Cameron who got the nod against Millwall alongside Stefan Johansen but Warburton might fancy one of Sam Field or Dom Ball coming in with another game following up so quickly today.

The midfield two have to get through a lot of work in this current system Warburton uses and he may well look to freshen it up – though the international break coming up might help negate tiredness worries.